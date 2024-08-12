Team GB all the way - care home residents have loved the Olympics

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton have been cheering on Team GB throughout the Paris Olympics. The home has been decked out with flags and residents have been enjoying all the action over the past two weeks. Everyone at the home has loved seeing all of our amazing Olympians progress.

Sports fans at Brampton View Care Home were delighted to be able to continue the amazing Summer of Sport by watching the Games after the Excitement of the Euros and Wimbledon. Residents and staff have had a brilliant time getting together to watch all of the different sporting fixtures from rowing to cycling, gymnastics to boxing, show jumping to judo.

To continue the excited further, Brampton View Care Home hosted their own version of the Olympic Games! With staff and residents being able to take part in traditional garden games including egg and spoon race, bowls, bean bag toss and more!

The ‘Brampton Games’ were a great success and medals were given to the winners after each game. The homes hospitality team created themed fruit platters and smoothies for the occasion.

Olympics Event

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “We have loved watching the Olympics, we have watched pretty much all the different disciplines – lots of our residents are sports fans. It has been fantastic to be able to cheer on all of Team GB and watch our talented sportsmen and women bringing home medals in so many diverse sports. To top it all off our residents were given the opportunity to compete and win their own medals. They were delighted to be awarded gold, silver and bronze for the many games that they took part in.”

Resident, Judy, commented: “I absolutely love watching the Olympics, it is so wonderful to be able to cheer on our team and watch people excel in so many different sports, I just wish it went on longer! Thank goodness we still have the Paralympics to go!”