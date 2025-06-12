Taylor Wimpey sponsors hospice fundraising Colour Run

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands proudly served as the headline sponsor of the Northampton Colour Run, held on Sunday 8th June 2025, contributing £1,500 to support the Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton.

The vibrant event brought the community together to raise an impressive £20,000 for specialist palliative care services.

During the 5k run, 452 participants were covered in different coloured paint, stayed active and had fun while also raising money for the hospice so that it can continue providing specialist palliative care to people with life-limiting illnesses and those who support them across West Northamptonshire. The hospice provides this specialist care to patients in their homes, in their inpatient unit, and wellbeing centre.

The housebuilder’s £1,500 donation covered the cost of the venue hire. The sponsorship is part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community surrounding its Overstone development, The Atrium, while also supporting community events and meaningful local initiatives.

Nina Gandy, Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity, said: “We are truly grateful that Taylor Wimpey were able to take on the headline sponsorship for this year’s colour run. Our sponsors are key to the success of our events and the support that they give ensures that we can maximise on our fundraising efforts. Raising money through events like the colour run is how we can continue to help and support those living with a life limiting illness. Taylor Wimpey’s development at Overstone made the partnership even more perfect. Thank you to Taylor Wimpey for the support!”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We are delighted to support Cynthia Spencer Hospice in continuing to provide its essential services to those in the local area who are suffering from life-limiting illnesses, as it's likely that we all know someone who requires this care or has a friend or family member who does.

“The Colour Run was a great chance to have a fun, active day out at a family-friendly event while also supporting an important cause. By coming together as a community, we helped ensure that Cynthia Spencer Hospice can continue offering comfort, dignity, and support to those who need it most.”