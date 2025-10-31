Tattooed superfan doubles down with second Old Gold Racing horse

Ian Prestidge from Northampton has had a second tattoo inked ahead of the horse’s first run

After purchasing a £60 share in Old Gold Racing’s latest syndicate racehorse, Viscountess Nelson, Northamptonshire punter Ian Prestidge has shown full faith in the new galloper by inking the five-year-old filly’s face on his leg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though Viscountess Nelson is yet to race under rules, it’s a tried and tested method for Prestidge, who remarkably had his other Old Gold Racing syndicate share horse, Akimos, tattooed on his other leg before the horse won on its second start. Akimos is set to make his first start of the season at Ascot on Saturday.

Excited to be on board with a share in Viscountess Nelson and showing off his new tattoo, Ian Prestige, a 59-year-old University assistant from Northamptonshire, said: “Old Gold Racing have made it possible for me to own affordable shares in racehorses, and I love it so much that I’ve started getting them tattooed! Horse racing is my passion, and being able to have a stake in these amazing horses means the world to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It all began with the first horse I bought a share in, Akimos, who’s proudly tattooed on the inside of my left leg. He’s been running really well, so I decided to buy into another horse, Viscountess Nelson - and of course, she had to go on the outside! Fingers crossed she runs just as well.”

Ian’s first tattoo - Akimos, before the horse’s winning second start.

Ed Seyfried, CEO of Old Gold Racing, said: “Congratulations again to Ian. He’s setting a new benchmark for dedication! After immortalising Akimos, he’s now added Viscountess Nelson to his tattoo collection and we can’t wait to see where the next one goes if he gets another share!

“It’s been fantastic to see the excitement around Viscountess Nelson as she prepares to run for the Old Gold Racing syndicate. With Francesca Cumani joining as a first-time National Hunt owner, it’s shaping up to be another thrilling chapter.”