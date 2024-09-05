Taster event for 14 to 17 year olds

Explorer Scout Unit to open for 14 to 17 year olds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you know someone aged between 14 and 17 and who would like to learn skills for life? Northampton Scouts are holding a taster session for young people aged 14 to 17 so they can find out more about what Explorer Scouts do.

Activities Explorer Scouts get up to include abseiling to cooking, geocaching to map reading and pioneering to water activities. The taster session is being held on 9 September at The Abbey Centre, 10 Overslade Close, NN4 0RZ from 7.45pm to 9.15pm. At the taster session young people will get the opportunity to try different activities including using Kelly Kettles, throw tomahawks and making something using paracord

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scouting provides over 250 activities for children and young people. It also gives them opportunities to learn and develop skills for life. These include independence, leadership, problem solving, self-confidence, social skills and teamwork. In a recent survey, 90% of parents thought their children would benefit from learning skills for life. In another survey, 88% of Scouts said they had tried activities in Scouts they had never done before.

We're going up

Northampton Scouts are also looking for additional volunteers to support the Explorer Unit. This could be working directly with the teenagers, or as a Trustee, or doing some work in the background which might be IT, administration or fund raising to name but a few.

Volunteer Matt said, “Come along and find out more about what Explorer Scouts get up to. This is a great opportunity for young people to learn and develop skills along with having fun and doing activities they have not done before. For adults it’s a great opportunity to share their knowledge, hobbies and skills and to help young people develop.”

To register for the event, please scan the QR code