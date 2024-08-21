Talented Northamptonshire student wins Rotary Young Filmmaker Competition

A talented young filmmaker from Towcester, Northamptonshire, has been named the Junior winner of the Rotary Young Filmmaker Competition for 2023/24.

8-year-old Seren Frost-Davies, a student at Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School, impressed the judges with her short film which told a powerful story about a bridge being washed away and rebuilt by a group of friends, created entirely from stop motion sequences. Seren’s film perfectly encapsulated the theme of this year’s Rotary Young Filmmaker Competition, ‘Rebuilding’ - a core focus of Rotary’s community initiatives worldwide. Sponsored by Towcester Rotary Club, Seren was one of two winners of the competition, triumphing in the Junior category for young people aged up to 10. Talented young filmmakers from across Great Britain and Ireland have showcased their skills in this year’s Rotary Young Filmmaker Competition, with the national final displaying a range of powerful pieces from contestants up to the age of 17. This year’s final was judged by cameraman Ric Swift, Managing Director and Senior Instructor at the Wildlife Film School, which has been giving students exposure to wildlife filming in the Scottish Highlands for over 15 years. Eoin Martyn at Towcester Rotary Club said: “Seren’s film is a remarkable demonstration of both her creativity and her understanding of the rebuilding theme. Her use of stop motion to illustrate the resilience and renewal symbolised by a bridge being rebuilt is both innovative and touching, and perfectly embodies the spirit of Rotary’s commitment to community and positive change. We are very proud of her achievement.” Find out more about Rotary’s competitions and programmes for young people at www.rotarygbi.org