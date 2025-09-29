Sywell grandfather to run half marathon after lifesaving heart surgery

A Sywell grandfather is preparing to run a half marathon to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) – eight years after undergoing urgent heart surgery.

Peter Jackman, 68, had always led an active lifestyle, competing as a national-level rower and regularly running marathons and half marathons. But in 2017, while on holiday in Cornwall, he suddenly felt unwell during a run – a moment that would lead to a life-changing diagnosis.

“In all the years I’ve been training, I’d never had to stop during a run before,” Peter said. “I sat down to recover and didn’t think much of it. But when it started happening again, I went to my GP.

“I went for some routine tests at my local hospital. I thought I’d be going home afterwards, but the results made them admit me as a patient.”

Peter Jackman at British Grand Prix at Silverstone earlier this year.

Doctors had found that one of the arteries in Peter’s heart was blocked and that a valve was badly calcified. After 10 days at Northampton General Hospital, he was transferred to Harefield Hospital for bypass surgery and a valve replacement.

Peter recovered quickly, but the emotional impact of the experience didn’t hit until he returned home.

“I’d never been in hospital before, so it was surreal to think I’d just had open heart surgery,” he said. “I suddenly realised my running and sporting days might be behind me. I remember saying to my wife, ‘If I can just run slowly round the park again, that’ll do for me.’”

Encouraged by medical staff, Peter gradually rebuilt his fitness. A few months later, he developed an arrhythmia, which was successfully treated with an ablation. Today, he runs regularly – albeit at a slower pace – and says his life has returned to normal.

“My experience made me realise that heart disease can happen to anyone,” Peter said. “I was a fit and healthy 59-year-old, and suddenly I was facing something potentially disastrous. I’m glad that I didn’t ignore the symptoms and just try to push through. I’m proud to support the BHF because I’ve benefited from the tests and treatments they’ve helped develop.”

Peter, who has five children and three grandchildren, retired in June after a long career in the automotive industry. He will be one of thousands of runners taking part in the Royal Parks Half Marathon on October 12.

Ella Hall, Senior Events Executive at the BHF, said: “Peter’s story is a powerful reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate. We’re incredibly grateful to him for taking on the Royal Parks Half Marathon and raising funds for the BHF. Every pound he raises will help us continue our lifesaving research and support others affected cardiovascular disease.”