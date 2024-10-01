Sywell Aviation Museum wins National Transport Trust Award and launches 2025 appeal

Museum Trustees Chris Iliff and Andy Shemans receive the NTT Award from HRH Princess Anne

The popular Northamptonshire Museum has been recognised with a national award for it's ongoing aircraft restoration project.

On 17th September the Sywell Aviation Museum attended the National Transport Trust Awards at Fawley Hall, Bucks and was presented with a Restoration Award for their ongoing work restoring their 1969 Handley Page Jetstream 200 G-RAVL 'Jenny' by HRH Princess Anne.

The aircraft, which arrived at Sywell from Cranfield in 2021, is undergoing a painstaking transformation into her original configuration as a test bed with RACAL DECCA. The past year has seen huge strides made with all flight controls being made serviceable, the cockpit completed and flaps reinstalled. Eventually she will be used as a classroom for the Museum's popular Young Aviator Tours - some 18,000 children having participated in the last two decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SAM is free to enter and relies on donations to survive. Each year it holds a winter appeal for the donation of aviation books, model kits & accessories, diecast models and memorabilia in readiness for a book and model sale in the new year. Every penny raised goes towards the restoration of the aircraft and the success of last year's appeal has enabled the current progress to date.

Sywell's Jetstream saluted by the Red Arrows at the Sywell Airshow in June 2024

If you have any items you wish to donate, please contact SAM by telephone on 07968061708, email to [email protected] or visit their popular Facebook page.

Though closed at weekends now for 2024, the Museum remains open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1200-1600hrs until the end of October whereupon it closes for the season and reopens on Easter Saturday 2025.