Swimming with dolphins: New virtual reality therapy developed at the University of Northampton seeks to soothe anxiety

'Swimming with Dolphins VR' screenshot.

An immersive underwater experience using the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) to offer innovative mental health support — all while training the next generation of game developers – has been developed by a team of University of Northampton staff and students.

In an ambitious blend of technology, mental health support and creative education, staff and students at the University are making waves with a new virtual reality experience designed to help users manage anxiety.

‘Swimming with Dolphins VR’ offers users a calming underwater journey through vibrant coral reefs teeming with interactive sea life, including dolphins and hermit crabs.

The project is the brainchild of Professor Mu Mu (Human-Centred Data Intelligence), Andy Debus (Senior Lecturer in Games Design), and David Nicholls (Programme Lead for Games Design) who saw an opportunity to deliver innovative digital health solutions amidst growing pressure on NHS services.

Testing out the virtual reality headsets at technology innovation event, Merged Futures.

“The NHS is currently under immense pressure, and it can be hard for patients to get treatment,” explains Professor Mu Mu. “We saw this as a chance to deliver digital health innovation that could improve access to life-changing therapy. Through partnering with health institutions and local businesses, we’re hoping to improve the availability of treatment options for those who need it most.”

Using the Unity game engine, the team has created a colourful, immersive environment featuring animated sea creatures, three-dimensional spatial audio, and soothing visuals. Offering users an immersive environment with playful dolphins and darting schools of fish, the ocean world they have created is designed to relax and ground the user.

“Having been a game developer in the industry for almost 30 years, it’s great to use my skills in a new direction on a project that will have a positive influence on people’s mental wellbeing,” explains Andy Debus.

But this isn’t just a therapeutic tool — it’s also a powerful learning experience. The University of Northampton’s students have played an active role in the project, gaining hands-on experience in developing for real-world applications. Games Art student, Finley Powell created the models for coral, sea creatures, and other environmental elements, adding vivid detail and artistry to the seascape.

“Being able to use the skills I’ve learned in a professional setting is invaluable,” said Finley. “It’s great to work alongside experienced developers in what feels like a real game studio environment.”

David Nicholls, alongside Dr Raghad Zenki, has focused on implementing AI pathing and interactive technologies to make the experience more dynamic and engaging. Larger sea creatures like dolphins follow a randomised track system, while smaller fish move in natural-looking schools using AI behaviour.

The team has recently successfully applied Oculus hand tracking, allowing users to interact with the animals using simple gestures to enhance the therapeutic immersion.

“We wanted to create not just a visually relaxing space, but one that responded gently to user interaction,” explained David. “The slow, natural movement of sea life, paired with soothing audio, can provide real stress relief.”

With the software now approaching prototype stage, the team is actively welcoming new community partners and healthcare providers to help test and deploy the therapy in real-world mental health settings.