Sweet success: Elm Bank care home residents celebrate 'National Ice Cream Day'

Residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering from the Blossom Community who are living with dementia recently enjoyed a delightful celebration of National Ice Cream Day, transforming the occasion into a vibrant and delicious event!

Bringing smiles and a sprinkle of joy, residents, with the help of the dedicated Activities team, created their own magnificent ice cream sundaes.

The air was filled with laughter and happy chatter as the residents carefully selected their preferred scoops of ice cream. The real fun then began with the toppings, where imaginations ran wild! From colourful sprinkles and sweet sauces to fresh fruit and strawberries were a top choice, each sundae was a masterpiece, reflecting individuals tastes and preferences.

Activities Co-ordinator, Tina, said: “The activity really offered our residents who are living with dementia numerous benefits, social interaction, encouraging conversations and shared moments of fun. The simple act of choosing flavours and toppings also offered a gentle form of cognitive stimulation and it really promoted a sense of independence and choice. For many, it also brought back fond memories of childhood and simpler times, sparking heart-warming discussions and reminiscence”.

Delicious creations by the residents from Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering.

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura, said: “It is lovely that we are able to celebrate all the amazing days throughout the year, activities like these provide so much joy to our residents and that is very evident to see, something so simple enhances the well-being everyone”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.