Swansgate Shopping Centre launches clothing donation box in support of Daylight Centre Fellowship

Swansgate Centre team and Daylight Fellowship Centre with the donation box at Swansgate

Swansgate Shopping Centre is encouraging the local community to donate their pre-loved clothing to support those in need.

A clothing donation box has been set up outside Costa on the mall, with all donations going directly to the Daylight Centre Fellowship, a charity dedicated to helping vulnerable individuals in the Wellingborough area.

As part of Swansgate’s commitment to community support and sustainability, the initiative aims to provide essential clothing to those facing hardship while also promoting the reuse of pre-loved items. Whether it’s warm coats, jumpers, trousers, or accessories, every donation can make a significant difference in someone’s life.

The Daylight Centre Fellowship is Swansgate’s Charity of the Year 2025. They are thrilled to use their space and platform to help the Daylight Centre and showcase the great work they do in the upcoming year.

These donations will benefit the charity as they are in desperate need of clothes and shoes to help the homeless and less fortunate in Wellingborough. Sarah Heighton, Operations Manager at the Daylight Centre said “We are exceptionally grateful for the effort Swansgate Shopping Centre has shown and this donation box is a great way for the community to help us give back to those who need it.”

“We are delighted to partner with the Daylight Centre Fellowship on this important initiative,” said Fiona Stevens, Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre. “By simply donating clothing you no longer need, you can help support those experiencing difficulties in our community. We encourage everyone to take part and spread the word.”

The donation box will remain on the mall, so shoppers and visitors are encouraged to drop off their clothing donations as soon as possible.

