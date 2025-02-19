Sustainable housebuilder partners with Corby Town FC

Corby Town Football Club has announced a new partnership with Warwick-based sustainable housebuilder, HarperCrewe. The developer is currently building a new energy-efficient neighbourhood in Higham Ferrers in collaboration with the Duchy of Lancaster Estate.

The new partnership launches with the sponsorship of Corby Town FC’s Under 8’s team and the funding of new kit for the team for the second half of the 2024/2025 season.

Shaun Lewis, Youth Chairman at Corby Town FC, describes the Club as an ‘all-inclusive community hub’, saying: “Our Club is a vibrant base for the community to play football and support our teams in their games. We’re very excited to welcome HarperCrewe as a partner. The new kits for our Under 8’s look brilliant; the team are very grateful for the support.”

Based at Steel Park in Corby, the Club provides training and playing opportunities to both boys and girls aged five years and up, with adult teams available for men and women. The Club also offers a development team for boys with higher abilities who wish to compete across the Midlands. Corby Town FC prides itself on its integration with the wider community through its pan disability football for children aged five to eleven, and walking football for those aged 50 plus.

HarperCrewe’s new neighbourhood in Higham Ferrers features a range of two, three and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes, built in thoughtful collaboration with the Duchy of Lancaster Estate to create a friendly community with forward-thinking sustainability standards.

The result is the delivery of exemplary, future-proofed homes which include air source heat pumps, wastewater heat recovery, improved insulation, EV charging points, increased airtightness and bicycle storage points, reflecting the developer’s mission to safeguard the environment and enable homeowners to do the same.

HarperCrewe also places a strong emphasis on building lasting links with the community, having recently introduced the HarperCrewe Community Fund to Higham Ferrers. The fund project opened applications to local organisations that support the wider community through their work and awarded donations to four winning applicants, soon to be announced.

Danielle Heard, Sales Director at HarperCrewe, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring Corby Town FC’s Under 8’s team and we wish them the best of luck with their coming games. Our core values are centred around sustainability, community and wellbeing; sponsoring the Under 8s is the start of our relationship with Corby Town FC and continued support for the committed individuals who make up the Club staff, players and supporters.”

HarperCrewe’s development in Higham Ferrers is located on John Clark Way in Rushden and is open daily for visits from 10am – 5pm.

For more information about HarperCrewe’s sustainable developments, visit harpercrewe.com