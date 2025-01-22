“Super Draw win is a little bit for me and a little bit for my family,” says Michael

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local charity Age UK Northamptonshire was thrilled to learn that one of their supporters had won the amazing £5,000 prize in the make a smile lottery Super Draw in December 2024.

84-year-old Northamptonshire resident Michael Davidson says he has been doing the lottery for ages and this is the first time he has won big. “There is a little bit for me, a little bit for my family and I was able to sort out my pre-paid funeral plan. Thank you so much,” adds Michael.

Make a smile lottery is a weekly fundraising lottery that helps Age UK Northamptonshire raise vital funds that will secure its future. With rising costs, times are hard for all charities at the moment, so even the purchase of a weekly £1 lottery ticket provides much-appreciated vital support. As an older person himself, Michael is proud that his regular contribution supports Age UK Northamptonshire’s life-changing services for other older people in Northamptonshire.

Michael says “As a Christian, every person is my neighbour and I feel that if you can help, then you have to.” By supporting several charities in a small way, Michael’s generosity is making a big difference in his community.

Photo of Super Draw winner Michael Davidson with Age UK Northamptonshire’s Roger Harris at The William and Patricia Venton Centre in Northampton.

Another make a smile Super Draw will take place on Friday 27th June 2025 – you can sign by visiting www.makeasmilelottery.org.uk and choose us as your cause to support.

Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.