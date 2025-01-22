“Super Draw win is a little bit for me and a little bit for my family,” says Michael
84-year-old Northamptonshire resident Michael Davidson says he has been doing the lottery for ages and this is the first time he has won big. “There is a little bit for me, a little bit for my family and I was able to sort out my pre-paid funeral plan. Thank you so much,” adds Michael.
Make a smile lottery is a weekly fundraising lottery that helps Age UK Northamptonshire raise vital funds that will secure its future. With rising costs, times are hard for all charities at the moment, so even the purchase of a weekly £1 lottery ticket provides much-appreciated vital support. As an older person himself, Michael is proud that his regular contribution supports Age UK Northamptonshire’s life-changing services for other older people in Northamptonshire.
Michael says “As a Christian, every person is my neighbour and I feel that if you can help, then you have to.” By supporting several charities in a small way, Michael’s generosity is making a big difference in his community.
Another make a smile Super Draw will take place on Friday 27th June 2025 – you can sign by visiting www.makeasmilelottery.org.uk and choose us as your cause to support.
Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.