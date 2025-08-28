Sunny melodies and ice lollies: Elm Bank care home residents enjoy August Bank Holiday concert

Bank Holiday fun at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering enjoyed a delightful afternoon of music, sunshine, and ice lollies this Bank Holiday Monday, as the homes garden was transformed into lovely outdoor concert.

The event, which took place under clear blue skies, was met with smiles and happy chatter from residents. Seated comfortably in the garden, they tapped their feet and swayed to the music and even danced the afternoon away. Residents also enjoyed lovely ice lollies which was a refreshing compliment to the afternoon.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “It is really important to us all here at the home that we celebrate key days throughout the year. Bank holidays are important here at the home and we love to have entertainment on for our residents and their loved ones to enjoy. Events like this really provide significant benefits for our residents, offering a wonderful opportunity for social engagement and mental stimulation. Live music can trigger positive memories and emotions, while the shared experience of the outdoor event can help combat feelings of loneliness, promoting a sense of community.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.