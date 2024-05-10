Sunny garden party to Remember VE Day at Northampton care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Collingtree Park care home in Northampton marked the 79th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a garden party with afternoon tea to remember!

The home was decorated in red, white and blue as residents and staff took to the gardens for an afternoon of musical entertainment courtesy of Peter from ‘Nice N Easy’, who arrived dressed in military attire and had everyone up singing and dancing to songs from the 1940s.

Head Chef Jennifer whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked sausage rolls and biscuits, cheese straws and cream scones with seasonal strawberries for the occasion. As the sun shone, thirsts were quench with jugs of fruit punch and pots of good old British Tea to accompany the street party inspired food.

Nikki Allen, General Manager at Collingtree Park said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

