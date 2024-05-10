Sunny garden party to Remember VE Day at Northampton care home
The home was decorated in red, white and blue as residents and staff took to the gardens for an afternoon of musical entertainment courtesy of Peter from ‘Nice N Easy’, who arrived dressed in military attire and had everyone up singing and dancing to songs from the 1940s.
Head Chef Jennifer whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked sausage rolls and biscuits, cheese straws and cream scones with seasonal strawberries for the occasion. As the sun shone, thirsts were quench with jugs of fruit punch and pots of good old British Tea to accompany the street party inspired food.
Nikki Allen, General Manager at Collingtree Park said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”
Our home was full of memorabilia which allowed residents to reminisce about their memories of VE Day, personal roles within the forces, and family members who serviced our country during the war years. Residents at Collingtree Park remarked; “It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff, visitors and residents here, we’ve all had such a lovely day of fun in the sun!”