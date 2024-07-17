Summer Fayre at Abington Park Care Home
We have lots of exciting activities and events which will include Tombola, Bouncy castle, Face painting, hair braiding, Guess the name of the bear, Raffle and much more!
All money raised will go towards our Dementia Magic Table Fund. We ask that you bring cash as we do not have a card machine on site. Everyone welcome!
Make sure to join us at our Summer Fayre and help us to raise funds for our Dementia Magic Table Fund.
475-477 Abington Park View Care Home
Wellingbourgh Road
NN3 3HN
12:00-15:00pm.
