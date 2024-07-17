Summer Fayre at Abington Park Care Home

By Vicky Higgs
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 09:01 BST
We have lots of exciting activities and events which will include Tombola, Bouncy castle, Face painting, hair braiding, Guess the name of the bear, Raffle and much more!

All money raised will go towards our Dementia Magic Table Fund. We ask that you bring cash as we do not have a card machine on site. Everyone welcome!

Make sure to join us at our Summer Fayre and help us to raise funds for our Dementia Magic Table Fund.

475-477 Abington Park View Care Home

Wellingbourgh Road

Northampton

NN3 3HN

12:00-15:00pm.

Related topics:Northampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice