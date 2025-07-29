With perfect summer weather, the show attracted an incredible 169 entries across 7 categories, with some classes seeing up to 45 dogs competing! Visitors were treated to an amazing showcase of breeds, from tiny 10-week-old puppies to a 19-year-old rescue, and even a disabled dog on wheels-who stole hearts and proudly placed Reserve Best in Show.

Special Guests & Sponsors

The show was honoured to welcome Channel 5's "Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly" star, Graeme Hall, as Head Judge, joined by Angela Collins, owner of Collins Petfoods in Hardingstone. Collins Petfoods also kindly sponsored the event, donating fabulous prize hampers filled with goodies for the winners.

Graeme was a hit with everyone, happily posing for photos, signing autographs for children, and chatting warmly with visitors throughout the day.

A Day to Remember

The event, which was free to attend, raised over GBP1,000 for the local Forget Me Not Charity thanks to generous donations and a well-supported mini fete running alongside the show.

From bouncy puppies to golden oldies, the atmosphere was full of community spirit, wagging tails, and smiling faces. One very proud dog, Buster, was crowned Best in Show after dazzling the judges with his joyful energy and transformation story. Once a shy pup who wouldn't leave the house,

Summer Dog Show Success in Hackleton!

Buster truly shone on the day, leaving his owner overwhelmed with pride.

Thank Yous

A huge thank you goes to:

- Graeme Hall & Angela Collins for judging

- Tommy Gardner for compering

- CamBlakeFilms for capturing the magic on camera

- Horton House Cricket Club for providing the venue

- All the volunteers and supporters behind the scenes

- And of course, every single person (and pup!) who took part.

A very special mention goes to Wendy Blake, a generous, kind-hearted member of the community who continuously supports others-your efforts never go unnoticed.

Based on the overwhelming positive feedback, many are already asking for the show to become an annual event-so paws crossed we'll see you again next year!