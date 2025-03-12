Subscriptions now open for the 2025/26 West Northants garden waste service

Residents across West Northamptonshire can now sign up for optional, chargeable garden waste collections to start from 1 April.

The annual subscription charge for the fortnightly service from April 2025 to the end of March 2026 is £60 per bin and can be done online: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/gardenwaste.

Residents can also sign up for an annual direct debit to save having to remember to renew every year.

Once households are signed up to the service, they will receive their new 2025/26 garden waste permit which they will be asked to stick on their garden waste bin. Any bins that have not subscribed will not be emptied after 1 April.

People can also recycle garden waste for free at any of West Northamptonshire Council's household waste recycling centres that will be open 7 days a week from 10am to 4pm from April.

A comprehensive list of FAQs are also available on the Council's website at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/bins-recycling-and-street-cleaning/garden-waste-collection-faqs

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: “Subscriptions to the 2025/26 garden waste service are now open and residents can either make a one-off payment or sign up via direct debit on our website or over the phone, saving them time and without having to remember to renew each year.

“By making this an optional service, only those who wish to receive garden waste collections have to pay for it, making it as fair for residents as possible.”

More information can be found on our garden waste subscriptions page at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/bin-collection-services/garden-waste