Study Tour in Kingsthorpe works to reduce retail and neighbourhood crime

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has brought problem solvers together in the heart of Kingsthorpe to fix issues affecting residents and retailers in the area.

It’s the fourth Study Tour Danielle Stone has hosted where crime prevention specialists have got together to take a closer look at environmental and physical security issues that might be affecting acquisitive crime – such as burglary, robbery, shoplifting and theft.

The tour started with a surgery for local retailers where they were invited to speak to specialists from Danielle’s office, the Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership (NBCP), the local policing team and other partners to share their experiences.

Retailers spoke about how they experience high levels of theft and were given prevention advice by crime manager, Alison Farr, of NBCP.

Flytipping in Newnham Road

Alison said: “Getting partners together under one roof as part of the Study Tour gave everyone valuable insight into some of the issues retailers in Kingsthorpe have been facing when it comes to shoplifting.

“Kingsthorpe is no worse than anywhere else but it’s a really concentrated area. Through our workforces collaborating, we become so much stronger when we work together to help victims.

“By encouraging retailers to sign up to the Northamptonshire Business Crime Partnership, we can help retailers prevent, disrupt and deter offenders to enhance community safety.”

After the surgery, partners from Northamptonshire Police, West Northamptonshire Council, Neighbourhood Watch, Kingsthorpe Parish Council, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service reviewed environmental issues facing a long alleyway from Kingsland Avenue to St Davids Road.

The Commissioner and partners are working together to identify meaningful solutions for residents

Flytipping, lighting and overhanging bushes were highlighted.

Capturing how residents feel in the nearby houses about environmental safety was raised and if prevention tools might be needed to disrupt crime.

Danielle Stone said: “It’s so important our emergency services are involved in collaborative work at a local level through parishes and local partnerships to identify opportunities for crime reduction.

“A lot of the issues in Kingsthorpe police can’t solve alone. So, our Study Tours help us get a shared grip on what is driving local issues.

“When we work with local people, we understand how to work towards solutions that are right for them. We know we can’t solve everything but what we can do, we will.”

The tour continued to Newnham Road where partners met with housing officers for Northampton Partnership Homes to talk about working together to offer meaningful solutions for residents to improve the area.

Ideas that will now be considered include getting problem solvers together to explore activities for young people in St David’s; to see if communal doors improvements can be made to flat stairwells to reduce anti-social behaviour; to understand if a partnership survey is needed to make improvements to the St David’s area; and review need for a Neighbourhood Watch programme.

Eluned Lewis-Nichol, Kingsthorpe Parish Councillor for St David’s said: “The Study Tour walkabout has been useful as we’ve all come up with lots of ideas about how we can make the area safer.

“Particularly we’ve focused on the alleyways – including extra lighting – and suggesting that perhaps some stairwells at blocks of flats could be made more secure.

“It’s very difficult working on your own in isolation trying to solve these huge problems. What’s been really helpful is that everyone invited to the Study Tour brought something different to the table and, if we work together, we can get on top of issues.”

The walkabout comes as towns across Northamptonshire are a focus of activity this summer, as part of the Home Office Safer Streets Summer initiative.

The campaign, which is being led locally by Danielle’s office, is running from 30 June until 30 September and focuses on reducing town centre criminality.

Northampton Partnership Homes area manager, Paul Francis said: “It was refreshing to discuss ideas with key partners to build a vision and set goals to improve the estate for the local community.”

Alexis Hicks is the NPH Housing Officer for Kingsthorpe and added: “I was honoured to have the opportunity to talk with those directly who impact our community and those who live within Kingsthorpe. Partnership working is key to progress and with sessions like yesterday, we can start to find solutions.”