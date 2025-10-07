Students at ‘the heart of the community’ in Lewis Foundation partnership

Students at Northampton College have teamed up with The Lewis Foundation as part of an NHS pilot project aimed at improving end-of-life care for patients and their loved ones.

The Northampton-based charity, which provides free gifts, care packs and support to adults battling cancer, was approached by Warwick Hospital’s Specialist Palliative Care Team, who explained that sadly, when a diagnosis comes late, patients and their families spend the last days or weeks of their lives in their care. The team wanted to do whatever they could to make that time as comfortable as possible.

The Lewis Foundation, set up by Lorraine Lewis and her husband Lee in 2016, is now working with construction students at Northampton College to produce handmade wooden hearts and crosses for patients to hold in their final moments. The pieces are then offered to the patient’s family as a keepsake.

Lorraine said: “The Palliative Care Team was aware of the work we were doing surrounding cancer patient care, including end-of-life patient care, at other hospitals across the Midlands.

“They asked if instead of providing a typical full Lewis Foundation gift pack containing various items to help provide comfort during treatment, we could give items that could be stored in a care basket on the wards, from which patients or families could select an item to assist them at the end of their life.

“One thing the hospital asked for was a heart or a cross that could be given to the patient to hold in their hand as comfort during their final moments.

“Given our ongoing partnership working with Northampton College, I reached out to ask if the students could help and they got stuck straight in. Each heart and cross is unique as they are made individually by each student.”

The wooden hearts and crosses are due to be gifted to the hospital within the next month, to then be available for access for patients at Warwick Hospital as part of their project of improving end-of-life care.

Construction students at Northampton College have created wooden hearts and crosses for The Lewis Foundation

Lorraine added: “it has been fantastic to work with the students. This project is something that is deeply personal in that it is bringing comfort and love during someone’s final moments, which is then passed onto the family as something to keep to remember their loved one.”

Mark Bradshaw, curriculum manager for construction at Northampton College, said: “The students have really embraced this project and it’s something that promises to have a long-lasting impact on people’s lives.

“We’re delighted to be able to support the outstanding work of The Lewis Foundation and look forward to working closely with Lorraine and her team in the future.”

