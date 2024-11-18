Student Shashi is on her way to helping neurodivergent children in Sri Lanka

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of Universities UK's International Students' Day, a Public Health student at University of Northampton talks about why she opted to study away from home.

With attention turned to people who come to UK universities, one University of Northampton (UON) student speaks up about how a UK degree is helping her champion those in need.

Universities UK marked their annual International Students’ Day on Sunday 17 November. It was a time to celebrate the experiences of non-UK students who study here and their unique contributions.

One of those who opted to study in England is Shanika Shashiprabha (Shashi) who came from Sri Lanka to study the MSc in Public Health*.

Public Health MSc student Shanika Shashiprabha (Shashi) on Beckets Bridge with UON's Creative Hub building behind her.

Sri Lanka is beginning to deliver more support and systems to address the needs of neurodivergent children – including those with ADHD and ASD – but much more is to be done.

After her own experience of being a parent to neurodivergent children, she wanted to ‘give a little back’ to others and developed a voluntary community group for parents of neurodivergent children called Life of Joy. But Shashi wanted an accredited qualification that would allow her to extend support to more parents.

Shashi recently completed her degree and is set to graduate in May next year. She discusses why she came to UON: “I did not haphazardly pick the course at this University. I did a lot of research, so I chose the right place. Thanks to the videos and online resources, I ‘lived’ here mentally before I set foot in the town.

“I liked everything about the course, particularly the Leadership module helping me identify what I needed to do to become a more confident and influential professional and to get the support that new mothers of neurodivergent children so desperately need.

“There were things I needed to adjust to. The digital learning environment was new to me, but the staff were on hand to help me. Despite being far from home, I developed social circles as I lived in University halls with many other Public Health students.”

Whilst she was here, Shashi was fully immersed in university life, developing herself and her leadership skills in the process. She was a Student Ambassador, part of course validation panel, a storyteller in the University’s new Schwartz Rounds feedback and support sessions and a Welfare Representative for the Sri Lanka Student Society.

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but I am grateful to the University. Coming to the UK to study was very inviting because it happened quickly. Some countries can take up to a year to process an application and some subjects only have one intake per year, so you need to be very organised (and patient!), but everything was much swifter here.

“I believe we should celebrate studying in the UK because people need to know about the quality of education here. I’ve had a level of education that stands me in good stead in any country.”

Shashi is already on her way to fulfilling her academic aim. She continues: “I’ve been busy volunteering for the NHS, Northampton Central Library, where workshops for children are conducted. I’m also part of the Lions Club, Sri Lanka. I feel I’ve ignited the flame of how important good support for neurodivergent children and their families is, wherever I set my foot in.

“These conditions affect all people regardless of their social class or ethnic group – so many of us either know someone directly or indirectly who is affected – so I feel it’s vital all of us have as much awareness as possible. If it wasn’t for me taking the step of studying internationally, my development in this area might not have happened in such an impactful way.”

See our website for more about the support we give to our international students: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/international/

For other conversations about UUK’s campaign, search for #WeAreInternational

*Find out more about this course: https://www.northampton.ac.uk/courses/public-health-msc/