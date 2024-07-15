Student satisfaction on the rise in Northampton in national survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Final year students about to complete their studies have given the University of Northampton (UON) a glowing report in the National Student Survey (NSS).

The NSS gathers final year students’ opinions on the quality of their courses across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

For 2024 students were asked 27 questions covering themes including ‘teaching on my course’; ‘learning opportunities’; ‘academic support’; ‘organisation and management’; ‘learning resources’; and ‘student voice’. Over 70% of UON’s eligible on-campus students completed the survey.

UON students at Becketts Park.

UON Director of Marketing & Student Recruitment James Seymour said: “Of all UK Universities UON places 61st out of 149 for overall positivity, above 22 of the 24 Russell Group Universities, including Oxford and Cambridge!

“UON’s positivity score in the 2024 NSS has risen to almost 82% from 77.5% last year. This is a significant increase for us in a survey where the only opinion that matters – that of our students – is captured.”

At subject level UON is also in the top 10 for positivity around Sports Studies, Marketing, English and Learning Disability Nursing.