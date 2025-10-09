Student midwives host charity ball to support Northamptonshire health charity’s maternity bereavement appeals

Four student midwives from the University of Northampton organised a charity ball to support Northamptonshire Health Charity’s maternity bereavement appeals. Organised by second year students Sophie, Millie, Katie, and Kirsty saw first-hand the incredible care that families receive at both hospitals.

The event took place at the Delta Hotel in Northampton in August, welcoming over 100 guests and raising over £2,600 for Northamptonshire Health Charity's Twinkling Stars Appeal at Kettering General and the Daisy Appeal at Northampton General.

These appeals aim to enhance maternity bereavement care, providing families with privacy, comfort, and sensitive support during one of life’s most difficult times.

“We wanted to give something back, and bringing everyone together for this ball felt like the perfect way to support both the Twinkling Stars and Daisy appeals.” said lead organiser, Sophie Sigworth.

Guests enjoyed a night of entertainment, including live music, dancing, raffles, a light-hearted lemon pound game, and fundraising pots placed around the venue. The lively atmosphere brought together friends, family, and the local community to support families across Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Health Charity is hugely grateful to the organisers, their supporters, and the Delta Hotel team for making the evening a success.

Tanya Haji-Miller from Northamptonshire Health Charity, who attended the event, said: “Fundraising events like the Daisy and Stars Charity Ball not only bring people together, they also help us enhance services for families across the county. We are so grateful to the team for their energy and commitment to making a difference.”

The Twinkling Stars Appeal is creating a dedicated maternity bereavement suite at Kettering General, away from the labour ward, giving families privacy, care, and support.

The Daisy Appeal at Northampton General aims to enhance the services for families affected by maternity loss, helping staff provide sensitive and compassionate care.

Both appeals are moving closer to their fundraising targets.

Find out more and support the appeals at nhcharity.co.uk/appeals or to organise your own fundraising event get in touch at nhcharity.co.uk/contact