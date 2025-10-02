Stuart Andrew MP Best Pub Awards celebrate community spirit

The Arc Cinema in Daventry was buzzing on Monday night as Stuart Andrew MP hosted his first Daventry Constituency Best Pub 2025 Awards Night. Landlords, locals, sponsors and supporters gathered to celebrate the pubs that sit at the heart of communities across the constituency.

The evening recognised venues that go the extra mile, whether through outstanding food, welcoming gardens, a dog friendly atmosphere or the community spirit that makes them such vital gathering places. From cosy village inns to bustling town favourites, the awards showcased the diversity and importance of local pubs.

The winners on the night were:

Most Dog Friendly Pub – The White Horse, Welton

Other finalists: The Countryman, Staverton and The Knightley Arms, Yelvertoft

Best Pub Garden – The Kings Arms, Farthingstone

Other finalists: The Admiral Nelson, Braunston and The Red Lion, East Haddon

Best Pub Grub – The Red Lion, Thornby

Other finalists: The Olde Coach House, Ashby St Ledgers and The Bulls Head, Clipston

Best Community Pub – The Wheelwright’s Arms, Watford Village

Other finalists: The Countryman, Staverton and Early Doors, Daventry

Best Town Pub – The Ale Pole, Daventry

Other finalists: Early Doors, Daventry and The Saracens Head Inn, Daventry

Best Rural Pub – The Countryman, Staverton

Other finalists: The White Horse, Welton and The Wheelwright’s Arms, Watford

A special highlight came at the end of the evening when Stuart Andrew MP announced a surprise bonus award, The People’s Praise Award, created to recognise the many heartfelt comments voters shared about their favourite pubs. The Red Lion in East Haddon stood out as a true community favourite.

The Countryman at Staverton, winner of Best Rural Pub, said: “We’re thrilled to be recognised in this category. It’s a real honour, and we’re grateful to all the locals who voted for us. Pubs are at the heart of our community, and this award reflects the hard work of our staff and the loyalty of our customers.”

The Kings Arms, Farthingstone, winners of Best Pub Garden, added: “It's fantastic to see the Kings Arms Secret Garden acknowledged and celebrated with this award. Many customers and families throughout the Summer have enjoyed the quiet spaces and unique and quirky surroundings, and it has been a privilege to take part in a competition to recognise and showcase the many excellent pubs in our region.”

Reflecting on the success of the night, Stuart Andrew MP said: “Our pubs are so much more than businesses. They are the heartbeat of our villages, towns and communities. Hosting the Best Pub 2025 Awards Night was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the people and places that bring us together. Every nominee and winner represents the very best of what Northamptonshire has to offer, and the incredible response with over 4,500 votes shows just how much our pubs mean to local people. Most of all, I want to thank everyone who took the time to vote and share their support for our fantastic pubs.”

Stuart also paid tribute to those who made the evening possible: “These awards simply would not have been possible without the generosity and support of our sponsors. My thanks go to Just the Business Daventry, Poppy Eco Hub, BrandPrint UK, The Bearded Viking Axemasters, Poppy Design Studio and NNBN - the Northamptonshire Business Network for their backing, and to The Arc Cinema for hosting us and looking after everyone so brilliantly on the night.”

Sponsors were proud to be part of celebrating the local pub scene. Curtis from Just the Business Daventry said: “Pubs play such an important part in our local area. They bring people together, offer a warm welcome and help keep communities strong. These awards recognise the dedication of landlords and staff who put so much effort into their pubs.”

Simon from NNBN - the Northamptonshire Business Network added: “Events like this show how much we all value our pubs and the positive impact they have in our towns and villages. It has been fantastic to celebrate those who go above and beyond to make their pub a place people want to return to again and again.”

Marie from Poppy Eco Hub and Poppy Design Studio reflected on the community spirit behind the night: “Pubs are at the heart of our communities, serving as hubs where people connect and local life thrives. These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate and support the businesses that make such a positive impact in towns and villages.”

The evening also welcomed the Northamptonshire Branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, who joined to show their ongoing support for the county’s pubs and the role they play in both heritage and community.

The Daventry Constituency Best Pub 2025 Awards Night was a true celebration of everything that makes pubs the beating heart of Northamptonshire.

Visit stuartandrew.org.uk to learn more about the event and discover how to get involved next year.