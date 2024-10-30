Stroke of success for golf fundraiser

Cynthia Spencer Annual Golf Day in action

Torrential rain didn’t stop determined golfers from raising £27,700 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice at the charity’s annual golf day.

The fundraiser, which has been running since 2018 and for the past two years has been sponsored by Northampton-based marketing agency The Brady Creative, saw more than 130 golfers play at Northampton Golf Club.

Many were local businesspeople, including representatives from Bechtle, Smurfit Westrock, Digital Origin Solutions Limited, and Xtra Express Logistics.

As well as raising vital funds for the hospice, the event also offered a fantastic networking opportunity for those who attended.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice Annual Golf Day 2024, sponsored by The Brady Creative

Each team enjoyed breakfast before a shotgun start at midday. After the events on the course, participants stayed for a post-round meal, prizegiving, and raffle.

This year’s winning team was from Selected Fitness - not the first time this team has been victorious on the day!

Whilst it was hugely successful, the golf day is not the only way that businesses can support Cynthia Spencer Hospice. Earlier this year the charity launched its Make A Difference Your Way campaign, highlighting the many different ways that people can contribute to the cause in a way that resonates with them.

Whether it’s volunteering their time, donating or fundraising money, or spreading the word, there are multiple ways to help.

The hospice, on the Kettering Road, Northampton, faces the significant challenge of raising £2,208,823 every year, which breaks down to £6,052 per day, in order to continue providing essential services including inpatient care, outpatient services, wellbeing programmes, and Hospice@Home across West Northamptonshire.

Those attending the golf day were also reminded of other fundraising events as we head towards 2025, including the Franklins £50 Challenge and Cycle4Cynthia, as well as event sponsorship opportunities.

Corporate supporters can also choose the hospice as their Charity of the Year.

Anita Frith, Director of Income Generation and Communications at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to our headline sponsor The Brady Creative, and everyone who took part in the golf day to raise such a phenomenal amount of money to support patient care.

“The efforts of our community make such an incredible contribution to our services, and we are very grateful to all our supporters who have stepped up to join our Make A Difference campaign in their own unique ways.”

Hannah Brady, Managing Director & Co-Founder at The Brady Creative said: “We are so proud to be the headline sponsor of this brilliant day again. I was so pleased to see that a bit of rain didn’t stop everyone from pulling together for such an important local cause.

“It was a fantastic effort from everyone involved and a pleasure to be a part of. I would now urge everyone in the business community to continue to Make A Difference Your Way and show your support.”

Cynthia Spencer Hospice will hold its new Spring Golf Day on Thursday, 8th May, at the championship standard Staverton Park Hotel and Golf Club.

To register to take part or find out more about how you can help support Cynthia Spencer Hospice, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk//how-you-can-help-us/