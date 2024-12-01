Strictly Northampton 2024 raise over £56k

As 2024 draws to a close and everyone's thoughts turn to Christmas, mulled wine and mince pies, it also heralds the end of a fantastic dance show - Strictly Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This amazing show was created 13 years ago by Andrzej Mialkowski Founder and Director of Step by Step Dance in Northampton.

After 8 weeks of free training for 3 hours on a Sunday afternoon, 36 couples take to the stage at the Royal and Derngate for the actual show, which this year raised a staggering 56k for our chosen charity The Air Ambulance Service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The format of the show consists of people applying to be a contestant, they are asked to raise £1000, which goes directly to the chosen.

Strictly Northampton 2024

On the night of the show each contestant is given a number and the audience and relatives can text vote for their favourite couple. The money raised from this also goes to the charity.

Over the past 14 years, Step by Step Strictly Shows has raised almost 3 million pounds.

If you would like to be considered as a contestant, applications will be open in the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or if you would just like to come and learn how to dance Ballroom and Latin and get fit and have fun then pls check out our website for classes which are held around Northampton and Oxfordshire.

In 2025 Step by Step will be celebrating its 20 year Anniversary, please do come and be a part of it.