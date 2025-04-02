Streets and green spaces left sparkling thanks to Great British Spring Clean volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Groups of volunteers have teamed up to remove dozens of bags of litter and graffiti tags from the streets in Northampton as part of a nationwide tidy-up campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To coincide with The Great British Spring Clean, Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) organised a Tidy Day – supplying volunteers with litter-picking equipment to remove rubbish from the streets and clean up unsightly graffiti.

The team, which included representatives from The Salvation Army, The Lowdown, Virgin Money, Northampton Town Council, Immediate Justice, Veolia and a large contingent from McDonald’s, removed 50 graffiti tags and collected a total of 40 bags, leaving the town centre looking clean and welcoming ahead of the Easter holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “Our regular Tidy Day sessions always have a big impact on the look and feel of our town centre and it was lovely to see so many volunteers out and about and doing their bit to clear the streets while enjoying the sunshine.

Volunteers collected 40 bags of litter

"The Great British Spring Clean signals a period where we can all focus on improving our local environment and we are pleased to have been able to bring together multiple groups who are all playing their part in getting our town centre looking its best, as well as businesses using the opportunity to publicly demonstrate their social values and environmental responsibilities.”

As part of the continued programme of improvements in St Katherine’s Gardens, a new bench will be installed and new flowers put in the planters thanks to a collaboration with Zone Developments.

The Friends of St Giles Churchyard will be carrying out planting in the area this weekend while Kier will be providing manpower to help with further improvements by installing public realm furnishings donated by West Northamptonshire Council and refurbished by students at Northampton College.

For more details visit www.northamptonbid.co.uk