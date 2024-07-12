Stone Lodge pupils and teachers create engaging moments for care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering had the pleasure of local pupils and teachers coming to engage in morning activities at the home.

The staff and pupils of Stone Lodge School based in Kettering, were delighted in coming to the home to engage in activities with the residents. The residents at Elm Bank care home enjoy the company of both the teachers and young pupils during the morning cards and games club. The residents have an array of activities running throughout the week and having young pupils in is always greatly welcomed. The teachers and pupils spent time in learning about the home and its residents, understanding what activities and events are run throughout the weeks and months. The school and pupils have now built a great link that benefits all, with residents already planning a trip to the school classrooms in the very near future.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying time with younger people, the enrichment it creates in their lives is obvious. It is great to have links with local schools and for them to come in and spend time with our residents is simply wonderful. Not only is it beneficial for the residents, it is also beneficial for the pupils to learn new skills and being with the older generation, the pupils are able to learn many things about the past, it really is so nice to see the pupils and the smiles that they have and the residents on their faces, it just brings joy to our hearts”.