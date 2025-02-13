Stimpson Avenue Academy staff face their fears for community charity

By Joni Ager
Contributor
Published 13th Feb 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 16:26 BST
Stimpson Avenue Academy staff will be taking on the Fire and Glass Walk next month.placeholder image
Stimpson Avenue Academy staff will be taking on the Fire and Glass Walk next month.
Seven staff members from Stimpson Avenue Academy will be walking over broken glass and burning hot coals next month to raise money for charity.

David Braithwaite, Lisa Fulcher, Claire Taylor, Julie Higgs, Mahir Munim, Maria Coanta and Luci Clapton, as well as Lisa’s daughter Sasha, will be taking on the Fire and Glass Walk in aid of the McCarthy Dixon Foundation.

Most Popular

The Northampton-based charity was formed during the earliest days of the country going into lockdown and has supported Stimpson Avenue Academy by providing food parcels to families in need.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Head of School Luci Clapton said: “The McCarthy Dixon Foundation is a charity that is very close to our hearts here at Stimpson Avenue because they do so much in our local community to support families who need some extra support, including some of our parents and carers.

“Some of the team are feeling a little apprehensive about the Fire and Glass Walk, but I know it will be great fun and a fantastic way of raising money for a wonderful cause.”

The Fire and Glass Walk takes place at Kingsthorpe Golf Club on Sunday 2nd March. To sponsor the Stimpson Avenue Academy team, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/luci-clapton-3?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL.

Related topics:Fire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice