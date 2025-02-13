Stimpson Avenue Academy staff face their fears for community charity

Stimpson Avenue Academy staff will be taking on the Fire and Glass Walk next month.

Seven staff members from Stimpson Avenue Academy will be walking over broken glass and burning hot coals next month to raise money for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Braithwaite, Lisa Fulcher, Claire Taylor, Julie Higgs, Mahir Munim, Maria Coanta and Luci Clapton, as well as Lisa’s daughter Sasha, will be taking on the Fire and Glass Walk in aid of the McCarthy Dixon Foundation.

The Northampton-based charity was formed during the earliest days of the country going into lockdown and has supported Stimpson Avenue Academy by providing food parcels to families in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of School Luci Clapton said: “The McCarthy Dixon Foundation is a charity that is very close to our hearts here at Stimpson Avenue because they do so much in our local community to support families who need some extra support, including some of our parents and carers.

“Some of the team are feeling a little apprehensive about the Fire and Glass Walk, but I know it will be great fun and a fantastic way of raising money for a wonderful cause.”

The Fire and Glass Walk takes place at Kingsthorpe Golf Club on Sunday 2nd March. To sponsor the Stimpson Avenue Academy team, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/luci-clapton-3?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL.