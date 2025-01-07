Step by Step Dance School shines at Champions of Tomorrow 2025 in Blackpool

Champions of Tomorrow 2025 Blackpool

As 2024 comes to a close and all the festivities are a distant memory, what better way to kick off 2025 than to head up to the home of Ballroom /Latin dancing in Blackpool, to compete in the Champions of Tomorrow competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As 2024 comes to a close and all the festivities are a distant memory, what better way to kick off 2025 than to head up to the home of Ballroom /Latin dancing in Blackpool, to compete in the Champions of Tomorrow competition.

Lead by Founder and Director of Step by Step Dance School Andrzej Mialkowski and his amazing team of Teachers Phil Holding, Doris Schierer, and Deyvid Tsvetkov, no less than 26 pupils danced in the Pro-am and Teacher Student categories on Friday collecting a huge haul of medals and trophies making a significant impact on the dance floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on Saturday, more pupils of all ages ranging from 10 to 70 competed in various different categories and again brought home a very impressive collection of trophies and medals.

Champions of Tomorrow 2025 Blackpool

The Dance Festival concluded on Sunday with the Sequence Dancing and again it was a very successful day to bring the weekend to a very cold and snowy end.

Well done to all our Steppers, what a great start to 2025.

If you fancy having a go at learning how to dance, making new friends and maybe competing at Blackpool next year then check out our website www.stepbystepdance.uk for more information about classes near you.

We look forward to welcoming you into our Step-by-Step family and dancing journey.