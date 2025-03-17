'State of the art' playground opened by community sweetheart at Northamptonshire Farm Park

The play area features areas for both younger and older children.

Mini Meadows Farm, a popular family attraction in Northamptonshire, officially opened its brand-new adventure playground on Saturday 15th March following a groundbreaking £150,000 investment.

Before the playground opened to the public, twenty lucky children were given the exclusive opportunity to become official play testers. These young adventurers, along with their families, received free entry to the farm and were the first to experience the nature themed, state-of-the-art play facility, which features climbing structures, swings, slides, and picnic areas.

The new playground replaces the original play equipment that had been in place since the farm’s early days and complements the farm’s Lakeside Adventure Trail and indoor Treetops Play Area. Designed to provide fun for both younger and older children, the space encourages screen-free play and a deeper connection with nature. The development was made possible thanks to financial assistance by West Northamptonshire Council’s Rural Grants scheme.

The playground was opened by local resident Janet Mills and twenty 'play testers'.

“We’re thrilled to have officially opened our brand-new playground,” said Ben Barraclough, Owner of Mini Meadows Farm.

“Seeing the excitement on the faces of our young play testers was fantastic. We were delighted to have Janet officially open the park, we wanted to recognise that Mini Meadows Farm has an important role in the local community and we couldn’t think of anybody more deserving to open the playground than Janet.”

“This year we are on a mission to encourage both children and adults to swap screen time for play time and reconnect with nature. The scale and quality of this new playground has truly blown everyone away.”