Stanton Cross summer fete hailed a resounding success

Smiles and laughter could be seen and heard for miles earlier this month, as the residents of the Wellingborough community came together for the fourth annual Stanton Cross Summer Fete.

The Stanton Cross development’s spectacular town park provided the perfect backdrop for the festivities, which saw families engage in a host of fun activities, including an inflatable assault course, carnival games, face painting and a petting zoo, with goats, donkeys and rabbits.

Courtesy of local business owners, the superb selection of refreshments, from stuffed cookies and loaded brownies through to a smoky barbecue and Jamaican street food, went down a treat with guests, as did the independent-run stalls selling handmade trinkets, gifts and knick-knacks.

Supporting local businesses

Stanton Cross Residents Association with local MP, Gen Kitchen

Matt Johnstone, owner of mobile bar, The Hatch, was just one of the many local businessowners at the fete. He said: “The community of Wellingborough definitely brought the sunshine! It was lovely seeing how much the community has grown, and we loved being part of such a wonderful day. We can’t wait to do it again next year.”

Mortezah Williams, part-time DJ and Managing Director of MW Electrical Contracting, who sponsored the main stage, added: “We’re delighted that we could play our part in helping to make the summer fete even bigger and better. I have a musical background and have been a DJ all my life, so it was great to get involved and help bring the energy. There was a brilliant turnout, with lots of families and youngsters in the day, and a lively atmosphere that carried on well into the evening. We’re ready and excited for next year already!”

Celebrating the local community

The fete was organised by the Stanton Cross Residents Association, which is led by Darren Michael, Arron Fellows, Dom Aloia, Clare Mayes and Binoy Nair who said: “Once again the summer fete has proved to be a resounding success. Every year, we’re blown away by the incredible turnout and wonderful comments from guests. A lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes, so it means a lot to know that it has all paid off. Just some of the lovely feedback we’ve received includes: ‘such a great day for the kids’ and ‘I love living at Stanton Cross, it has the best community’.

“We want to say a huge thank you to the Stanton Cross Development Team, who have been a fantastic support in the run up to and following the event and also a thank you to our other sponsors MW Electrical Contractors, Vistry and Tilia Homes, who without them, we know this event is not possible. We’re already busy planning next year’s summer bonanza – where we will no doubt see even more new faces.”

Also there to witness the fun and excitement was Wellingborough and Rushden MP, Gen Kitchen. She commented: “It was great to be at the Stanton Cross Summer Fete. There were some lovely stalls, and it was good to see communities from across Wellingborough coming together to celebrate with new and old residents alike. I really enjoyed the day and was very impressed with the efforts of the residents’ association who worked so hard to organise the event.”

Jamie Street, Divisional Project Manager at Stanton Cross, added: “We’re delighted to see that our summer fete has been a hit with locals yet again. At Stanton Cross, we’re keen to show our community has everything needed to bring people together, and our annual fete is the perfect opportunity to do so. We look forward to doing it all over again – but on an even bigger scale – next year.”

Stanton Cross is a £1 billion residential-led development in the east of Wellingborough, which, when completed, will include 3,650 new homes. It also brings benefits such as a new primary school, commercial space, new leisure and retail amenities and the creation of multiple green spaces and recreational areas (including a 71-acre country park and a new 44-acre stretch of parkland with play area and cycle routes, which opened in 2022).

For more information about Stanton Cross, visit www.stantoncross.co.uk