Stakeholders to discuss future plans for affordable housing in West Northamptonshire

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is set to host a pivotal Housing Summit this week as it launches its new Affordable Housing Delivery Plan, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss innovative proposals for expanding the affordable housing offer in West Northants.

As the national housing crisis continues to impact residents across the area, this plan underscores the Council’s commitment to addressing the urgent need for more and better-quality homes. The summit will bring together housing leaders, industry experts, and council representatives to outline strategic initiatives aimed at tackling this challenge.

Outlined in the plan are the Council’s ideas for accelerating the delivery of affordable housing with a goal to deliver a minimum of 650 affordable homes per year by 2029/30, and a potential increase to 750 homes annually if market conditions and funding improve. This plan contributes to the latest Housing and Economic Needs Assessment (HENA), which estimates a need for 1,063 new affordable homes each year to meet local demand.

Cllr Rosie Herring, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Our Affordable Housing Delivery Plan is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to address the housing crisis impacting our residents. This week’s Summit is an opportunity to bring all relevant stakeholders into the room to inspire collaboration and shape a housing strategy that truly meets the needs of our residents. By fostering strong partnerships and collaborating with industry experts, we can deliver sustainable, high-quality and affordable homes that meet the needs of local people and transform lives across our communities."

To support this initiative, the council is launching a new Housing Delivery Board and Housing Need Board. These boards will work closely with a wide range of partners, including registered providers (RPs), developers, and landowners, to accelerate the provision of affordable housing. The council plans to leverage both non-profit and for-profit sector expertise to identify development opportunities and overcome barriers to housing delivery.

The Council also plans to introduce a new, higher minimum standard to align with central government expectations for design, accessibility, and sustainability of affordable homes. The use of Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) will be prioritised to ensure these homes are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.