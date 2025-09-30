Stagecoach Midlands sponsors Brackley Athletic Tigers disability team

Stagecoach Midlands has announced a new sponsorship deal with the Brackley Athletic Tigers Disability Team, providing the team with new training tops and tracksuits for the upcoming season. Allowing players to take to the field with confidence for the season ahead.

The Tigers are an inclusive group for children aged 6-12 years with physical, developmental or educational disabilities. They train Friday afternoons at Brackley Leisure Centre, and play matches on six Sundays per season in the Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Inclusive League.

The sponsorship demonstrates Stagecoach’s commitment to supporting the communities it serves while also helping a great local team. This initiative comes as Stagecoach improves services around Brackley, in partnership with Silverstone Park and West Northamptonshire Council. The new X88 was launched this month running express between Brackley, Silverstone, Towcester and Northampton. There were also changes with the 87 service being replaced with an extension to route 88.

Craig Barker, Manager of Brackley Tigers said: “Brackley Tigers is a truly incredible and inclusive team, giving children with a wide range of additional needs the chance to play, grow, and shine. The club is more than just football - it’s a place where friendships are built, confidence grows, and every achievement, big or small, is celebrated.

“None of this would be possible without the support of our incredible sponsors. Grassroots clubs like ours rely on that generosity to continue providing opportunities for young people. That’s why we are especially thankful to Stagecoach for their sponsorship—your support helps keep the Tigers roaring, and it means the world to us, our players, and their families.”

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director of Stagecoach Midlands, said: “We are proud to support the Brackley Athletic Tigers Disability Team. The support we’ve been able to provide helps the team play for the season and allows us to give back to the communities we serve. We are excited to stand by this incredible team and look forward to seeing them thrive this season.”