Staff members at Doddridge Centre set to raise funds for charity

The dedicated members of staff at Doddridge Centre, based in St James - Rachel Bott (Centre Director), Paula McMahon (Centre Co-ordinator) and Sarah Huxley (Assistant Co-ordinator) are going to be taking on the challenge of the 3 Peaks on the weekend of the 20th June 2025 in order to raise funds towards the Doddridge Centre "Buy Our Building" campaign.

The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, often within 24 hours. The total walking distance is 23 miles (37km) and the total ascent is 3064 metres (10,052ft) - The total driving distance is 462 miles.

The intrepid office workers have been in training every weekend in their own time for several weeks now and they are all really looking forward to the challenge.

Rachel said; "The Doddridge Centre is a cause we believe in, we are not just staff members. Working for this charity gives us a real insight into why this building is so important for the community and why we just had to act to raise the funds for this once in lifetime opportunity that we have been given by our landlords. We are reaching out to individuals, past and present centre users or anyone who believes in what we do to consider donating."

The Doddridge Centre (Charity No: 1118283) is a community hub based in St James Northampton and provides support to the local community ensuring that it is an inclusive, safe space for all to attend. The charity was established in 2007 and has gone from strength to strength during this time. They work with many families and individuals who are living in poverty and deprivation, help to reduce social isolation and provide support and services to those who need it.

They have now been provided the opportunity to "Buy Our Building" and make the charity more secure and a permanent fixture for future generations. They need to raise £200,000 to allow us to purchase the building and have so far secured £40,000 towards this.

Graham Croucher, Chair of Trustees said; " We are incredibly proud, and grateful, that our own staff are going (literally) the extra miles to give this charity a secure future. That tells you the good vibe we have in this building and how important this charity is to our community, service users and staff alike. Please give anything you can."

If you are able to support the charity by donating please do, as every penny raised will go towards the Buy the Building Campaign Fund. The three staff members have smashed their original target of £1000 but interest has been such that supporters are encouraging them to raise as much as possible. You can donate via this link and any amount no matter how small is greatly received: donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/3-peaks-challenge-9dc

If you would like to find out more about the services and support the charity offers or get involved in fundraising, please contact them on 01604 586384 for further details or vist www.doddridgecentre.org.uk

2 . Contributed The intrepid staff members of Doddridge Centre training in Derbyshire. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed The famous Doddridge Centre on St James Road Photo: Submitted Photo Sales