Spring lane primary school celebrates Digital Innovation Award following innovative outdoor learning pilot

Spring Lane Primary School has been awarded with the Digital Innovation Award by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), celebrating its creative use of technology to enhance health and wellbeing outcomes as part of its journey to achieving the Gold Healthy Schools Award.

The accolade follows a successful year-long pilot project, delivered in collaboration with WNC’s Public Health and Digital Technology and Innovations teams, which aimed to increase physical activity during lessons.

Spring Lane and Billing Brook SEN School trialled an innovative orienteering-based learning platform that transformed traditional classroom subjects, such as Maths, Science, and English, into dynamic outdoor experiences. Students navigated their school grounds in teams, solving puzzles and answering curriculum-based questions, all while being physically active.

The results were overwhelmingly positive, with both schools choosing to extend the programme independently beyond the pilot phase. Spring Lane also hosted an open day with Enrich Education, inviting other schools within its academy trust to explore the benefits of active learning.

Cath Bates, Personal Development Lead at Spring Lane Primary School said: “This approach has shown that movement and learning can go hand-in-hand. Throughout the pilot our pupils have been more engaged, more active, and more connected to their learning environment, not just during PE or break time, but throughout the school day. We are delighted that we have also been awarded the Food for Life (FFL) Bronze Award, which further cements our commitment to promoting healthy food education and culture within our school.”

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care and Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Spring Lane’s achievement is a brilliant example of how innovation in education can support healthier lifestyles. By embedding physical activity into everyday learning, they’re helping children develop healthy habits that support both physical and mental wellbeing. We’re proud to see schools like Spring Lane leading the way.”

Cllr Kathryn Shaw, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education, added: “This project reflects our vision of making West Northamptonshire a truly child-friendly place. It’s inspiring to see schools embracing creative approaches that not only improve educational outcomes but also support the holistic development of every child.”

Spring Lane received both its Gold Healthy Schools Award and Digital Innovation Award during a special assembly on Friday, 24 October. The Healthy Schools Award is part of West Northamptonshire Council’s Healthy Schools Service, which supports schools in creating happier, healthier environments for pupils, staff, and the wider community. The programme offers free resources, workshops, and guidance to help schools embed wellbeing into their culture. Schools can work towards bronze, silver, and gold standards, with gold recognising sustained impact and long-term commitment to health and wellbeing.

For more information on the Healthy Schools Programme, visit West Northamptonshire Council’s Healthy Schools Service.