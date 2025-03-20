Spring golf day swings into corporate calendar

A brand-new springtime golf day has been launched by Cynthia Spencer Hospice for businesses across Northamptonshire.

This inaugural event takes place on Thursday 8thMay at Staverton Park Hotel and Golf Club and is open to all.

The hospice already runs an annual golf corporate fundraiser in Northampton, which last year raised more than £27,700 for the invaluable palliative care that the hospice provides across the county.

The addition of another round in the spring allows more businesses from other parts of the county to have the chance to join golf game, whilst raising money to support patient care.

The day, headline sponsored by Franklins Solicitors, starts with a breakfast roll, tea and coffee on arrival, and a 12pm shotgun start.

The event also includes a two-course evening meal, a raffle and a presentation, at a cost of £440 per four ball.

Corporate Partnerships Fundraiser Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice Nina Gandy said: “Whether you are someone who plays golf on a regular basis or, you haven’t picked up your clubs for a while, we welcome everyone.

“As the spring golf day is a brand-new event in the corporate calendar, we aim to attract new businesses from the across the county, particularly from the Daventry and Towcester area.

“Golf days prove a perfect opportunity for networking whilst catching up with familiar faces and making new connections too. This one has the added bonus of raising money for our wholly worthwhile cause.”

Cynthia Spencer Hospice are looking for additional sponsors for the event, with prices starting at just £100. More information about these opportunities can be found here.

To find out more about the spring golf day and to register your 4 ball team, visit cynthiaspencer.org.uk/how-you-can-help-us/fundraise-and-donate/corporate-support/spring-golf-day-2025/