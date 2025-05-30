Splendid support for Silverstone Soccer

With just over three weeks to go, all team spaces are now filled for the sixth annual Silverstone Soccer charity event, in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

The popular five-a-side footballer fundraiser, hosted by Northampton-based company Silverstone Leasing, will be held at Daventry Town Football Club on Sunday 22nd June.

Ten determined teams of footballers will don their boots to compete for the much-coveted winners title in the tournament pitch battles, while spectators can enjoy family fun including Scott’s Soapy Suds charity car wash, kids bouncy castle, display cars and refreshments.

The Silverstone Leasing team are hoping for a record-breaking year, after already raising thousands of pounds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice through the sporting event, as well as numerous other fundraisers.

The Silverstone Leasing team at a previous Silverstone Soccer event

And it has kicked off in the right way, with leading businesses in the town publicly supporting the tournament, either by entering a team or through vital sponsorship.

This year’s four corporate sponsors are Acorn Analytical Services, KCI Complete Office Solutions, Wilson Browne Solicitors, and BMW Wollaston.

Organiser of the event and Silverstone Leasing team manager Ryan Bishop said: “I am delighted at the response from our community for our sixth Silverstone Soccer event. It has become a really impactful and well received fundraiser which makes such a huge difference to the hospice, a cause really close to all our hearts that does the most incredible work in our county.

“Thanks to our sponsors and to Daventry Town Football Club for helping to make the event happen, we are very grateful of your invaluable support.

“I hope the local community will come along on the day, to cheer on our teams and join in with the family fun on offer. You can help make our event the biggest and best we’ve ever achieved.”

For more information on Silverstone Soccer 2025 or on leasing a vehicle for personal or business use, contact Silverstone Leasing on 01604 978480 or visit silverstoneleasing.com.