Special comedy night raises over £3,000 to support bereaved families at KGH

A fantastic line-up of comedians that included Nish Kumar, Andrew Bird, Harriet Kemsley and Daniel Kitson all helped raise over £3,000 for Northamptonshire Health Charity’s Twinkling Stars Appeal at a special comedy night held in memory of Beatrix (Bea) Rose Smith, who was born sleeping on 29th June 2020.

Held at the iconic Bedford in Balham, the room was packed with family, friends, and supporters who came together to celebrate Bea’s memory through laughter, love, and community spirit.

The event was organised by Bea’s uncle, Ross Smith, who wanted to create something positive and meaningful to mark what would have been her 5th birthday.

Ross said: “I’ve seen first-hand the awful impact baby loss can have on families, but I’ve also seen how crucial charities like Northamptonshire Health Charity are in letting families know they’re not alone. I was honoured to support this cause.

“It was important to me to raise awareness of baby loss and support the maternity bereavement suite appeal, but above all, to let my niece know that she is never forgotten and always loved.”

The charity would like to thank Ross for organising the event in Bea’s memory, and everyone who performed, attended, or donated on the night. Special thanks go to the Bedford pub and the incredibly generous comedians who gave their time to support the cause.

The Twinkling Stars Appeal is raising funds to create a dedicated bereavement suite at Kettering General Hospital. This specially designed space will give families who experience the loss of a baby a private, peaceful environment to grieve and spend precious time together – away from the main labour ward.

Bea’s mum Christina said at the event: “When Bea was born sleeping, we were in the same area as other families having their babies. We could hear newborns crying next door. We had to use the same spaces as everyone else while going through the worst moments of our lives. It was deeply traumatic.”

“A separate space would have made such a difference to us to have privacy, dignity, and some comfort in such devastating circumstances. That’s why we want to make this happen for other families.”

To find out more about the Twinkling Stars Appeal, visit www.nhcharity.co.uk/twinkling

To donate in memory of Bea, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/beas-birthday