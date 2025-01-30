Spare Chair Sunday: Care home tackles loneliness with community initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brook House Care Home in Towcester has launched a heartwarming initiative, Spare Chair Sunday, to combat loneliness and isolation among the elderly.

With statistics showing that a third of people over 70 eat alone every day, Spare Chair Sunday offers a sense of connection and community.

Every fortnight, Brook House opens its doors to guests who live alone, providing them with a warm welcome, a delicious Sunday lunch, and a full day of companionship. Guests are picked up from their homes, ensuring that transportation is not a barrier to participation. Those who leave before teatime are sent home with a thoughtfully prepared tea box, complete with sandwiches to enjoy later.

The Grand Launch

The initiative was officially launched on 20th October 2024, with four guests joining residents for a 60s-themed celebration. The event featured live entertainment and a nostalgic menu, setting the tone for future Sundays filled with fun and camaraderie.

A Day to Remember

Guests can arrive at Brook House from 11am and stay all day, enjoying not just the company of others but also the lively entertainment provided. The care home has plans for a variety of themed Sundays, promising something special at each gathering.

Fantastic Feedback

Spare Chair Sunday has already received enthusiastic feedback from participants, with interest steadily growing. Brook House is now seeking partnerships with local charities and community organisations to further expand and support this meaningful initiative.

Brook House Care Home Manager, Rhiannon Crofts shared, “Spare Chair Sunday is about more than just a meal; it’s about creating connections and helping those who might feel isolated to feel part of a community.”

Join the Initiative

If you or someone you know could benefit from Spare Chair Sunday, or if your organisation would like to partner with Brook House to support this initiative, please call 01327 227730.