South Northants Community Responders make a life-saving impact in 2024

South Northants Community Responders (SNCR), a dedicated group of volunteers, continued to provide invaluable support to the East Midlands Ambulance Service in 2024, helping to save lives and support families in need. The team responded to an impressive 2,065 999 calls last year, offering emergency care and assistance to patients across the region. In total, the volunteers contributed an extraordinary 10,267 hours of service to their local communities.

SNCR volunteers also took an active role in educating the public, delivering free CPR and basic life support (BLS) sessions. Over 800 people in the community benefitted from this training, gaining essential skills that could one day save a life.

David Smith, Scheme Coordinator for SNCR, praised the commitment of his team, saying, "The dedication that my team of volunteers show is outstanding. We all do this to make a difference—and it really does."

In addition to responding to emergency calls, SNCR volunteers remain on standby 24/7 through the GoodSAM app, which sends alerts to the nearest responders when someone calls 999, particularly in critical situations such as cardiac arrests or unconsciousness. The app runs continuously in the background, ensuring the volunteers are ready to assist at any time.

Each volunteer is equipped with specialized life-saving kit worth around £2,000, which they carry on every call-out. However, SNCR operates without government funding and relies heavily on public donations and grants to continue its life-saving work.

Smith added, "We don’t receive any government funding and are grateful for the support we receive from our local community. If anyone can support us, whether through donations or business sponsorship, it makes a real difference."

To help support SNCR’s mission, you can donate through PayPal at www.paypal.com/gb/fundraiser/charity/3216156 or contact them directly at [email protected] for more information on how to get involved.

The work of SNCR volunteers is a vital lifeline in South Northants, and their continued dedication ensures that emergency response services are closer to those who need them most.