South Midlands devolution bid on the cards

North and West Northamptonshire Councils have partnered with four other authorities in the South Midlands on an expression of interest to the Government toward devolution.

Government announced in July that devolution would be a central strand for boosting economic growth inviting local leaders to identify regional partnerships which could benefit from enhanced powers in areas such as transport, housing, skills and employment.

Councils in Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, Milton Keynes and North and West Northamptonshire have successfully worked together for many years as part of the Central Area Growth Board, more recently becoming the South Midlands Authorities (SMA). They have worked jointly on a submission to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

As well as enhanced powers, a devolution deal could also leverage in millions of pounds of future investment into the area.

Following on from the expression of interest, the government will produce a framework which will provide more detail on how and when devolution could become a reality and what the specific benefits could be for the SMA.

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “This is an exciting step forward on working collaboratively with neighbouring unitary councils on how we can create the conditions to bring increased prosperity to our region.

“This is a very exciting time and the move towards devolution fits perfectly with our Big 50 aspirations to create a proactive, proud and prosperous area for all of our residents.”

Cllr Adam Brown, Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Working with our neighbours demonstrates to the Government that we have the will and the means to manage greater resources more locally.

“During the first three years of our two new councils, we have demonstrated time and again that we can work together for the benefit of our residents.

“This latest step offers us the opportunity to extend that direct partnership link with our neighbours to the south."

Both North and West Northamptonshire Councils, along with the other four SMA authorities, have already approved the establishment of a Joint Committee governance model for the area as part of their South Midlands Authorities management of the former Local Enterprise Partnership functions.

The new governance model replaces the current Central Area Growth Board and in particular its decision-making powers.