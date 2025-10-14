South Midlands Authorities launch Connect to Work

The South Midlands Authorities have developed a unique programme to deliver bespoke employment support to help disadvantaged residents access secure, fulfilling, long-term work. The programme is backed by £32 million in government funding.

The South Midlands Connect to Work programme will work with residents who face barriers to work to identify the unique skills they already possess and match them to the career they want.

Participants will have the opportunity to work with a dedicated Employment Specialist to establish workplace connections through job matching and introductions to inclusive and supportive employers. They will also receive in-work and out-of-work support when required, alongside practical help such as creating and refining CVs, applying for work, and interview support.

Eligibility criteria and information on how to join the programme can be found on the South Midlands Connect to Work website.

South Midlands Connect to Work Launches

Cllr Jim Weir, South Midlands Authorities Board Co-Chair and Deputy Mayor of Bedford Borough Council, said: “Launching the South Midlands Connect to Work programme is a crucial moment for the region. The programme brings together the experience and knowledge of six Local Authorities under one umbrella, enabling us to maximise the support available to residents who face barriers to work or are returning to work.

“The Connect to Work programme puts residents first. As a region, we’re committed to ensuring every single resident has an opportunity to find meaningful employment, and it’s a testament to the hard work of the teams across all councils that we’re successfully launching this vital initiative."

Minister for Social Security and Disability, Sir Stephen Timms, said: "For too long, illness and disability have trapped people out of jobs without the right support to get back into work.

"That is why we are confirming the investment of a further £167 million into our Connect to Work programme, including £32 million for South Midlands, to link those with various complex barriers to work to tailored employment support.

"We are no longer giving up on disabled people's ambitions, shifting our focus to skills and opportunities for all under our Plan for Change."

South Midlands businesses will also play a crucial role in unlocking the untapped potential of residents in the region. South Midlands Connect to Work will work closely with businesses to bridge the gap to employment and identify the support required to welcome new employees.

The programme has seen six Local Authorities (Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, Luton Borough Council, Milton Keynes City Council, North Northamptonshire Council and West Northamptonshire Council) unite to develop a bespoke programme which delivers for the South Midlands.

For further information, contact Patrick Kitson at [email protected]