Sold-out BBQ masterclass event hailed a success
The sold-out, ticket-only event hosted by ex-army chef and restaurateur James Peck, took place on the terrace at James’ No.13 cocktail bar, Nene Court, Wellingborough and featured demonstrations of techniques and tips to help give customers the edge when using all types of barbecue tools.
The staff at Bell of Northampton are passionate about outdoor cooking, with employee Tammy showcasing her skills on the day by cooking a variety of pizzas on the Clementi Pulcinella Stainless Steel wood fired oven. Cooking delights included garlic bread with rosemary, salt and garlic rapeseed oil, goats cheese caramelised onion chutney and salami, garlic mushrooms and mascarpone pizzas.
Tammy also gave advice on how to make, prove and knead dough, plus tips on how to maintain a good crust and use a pizza peel. “It was a great day with lots of food and lots of tips along the way,” said Tammy Pell, marketing co-ordinator at Bell of Northampton.
“Customers had the opportunity to make pizzas too and, of course, we all got to eat the food!
“We’re currently working with James from Ember to get a date in the diary for him to come to Bell to run a similar event for our Bell BBQ Shop. It’s going to be a really exciting event, so keep an eye out for details, coming soon!”
During the event, Santinas’s Wood Fired Pizza Co also ran a pizza competition for ‘best technique stretching’, ‘topping choice’ and cooking, with the winner awarded a Blok knife. All those who attended also received a goodie bag from Clementi which included a cotton tote with a wood pizza cutting board, pizza cutter and a Clementi tea towel.
James Peck, owner of restaurants Ember and The Four Pears, plus the No. 13 Cocktail Bar, commented on the sell-out event: “The event was a huge success. We barbecued on our beautiful terrace at No. 13 and had a whole host of guests who came to showcase their skills.
“W H Thomas butchers gave a demo and Blok showcased some amazing grills, discussed knife making, upkeep and what goes into being a busy artisan knife maker.
“And of course, Tammy from Bell of Northampton demonstrated the absolute powerhouse of a pizza oven from family run business Clementi.
“All in all it was a fantastic event with guests being interactive, inquisitive and engaged.”
