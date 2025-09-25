Small plates and big ambitions as award-winning chef takes over kitchen at popular village pub

Beautiful small plates are on the menu at Rico Tapas in Welton, near Daventry

An award-winning chef is taking inspiration from family holidays to Spain and introducing a new ‘small plates’ concept at a village pub in Northamptonshire.

Danny Tompkins, a former winner of the coveted Chef of the Year category at the Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards, has launched ‘Rico Tapas’ and taken up a permanent residency at The White Horse in Welton, near Daventry.

His mouth-watering menu of tapas-style dishes featuring flavours from the Mediterranean and around the world is proving popular with discerning diners.

Danny, who has previously cooked for celebrities such as Jay Z and has worked as a private chef for the likes of Claudia Schiffer, said: “I love the idea of family and friends getting together around the table and enjoying sharing lots of small plates of delicious food.

“It’s something I always really liked doing on family holidays to Spain and this menu celebrates that taste of the Med while widening it out to include flavours from both the UK and around the world.

“I’m really happy with what we’ve achieved. The restaurant looks awesome and the dishes are going down a storm. I wanted to make it affordable and accessible – that’s crucial in the current climate – you have to be realistic with pricing and encourage people to come out. I think we’ve nailed it.”

Dishes include sticky beef cheek with pancetta and parsley beef fat crumb, roasted hake loin with chorizo, olive oil crumb and a caper butter sauce and Crema Catalana with honeyed oats and a seasonal sorbet.

Danny, who is renowned for his meticulous attention to detail, has also introduced a Sunday lunch menu featuring slow-cooked sirloin of beef with Queso Tetilla and Manchego cauliflower cheese.

Rico Tapas is open for dinner on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Lunch and dinner is available on Saturday while lunch is served on Sunday.

A special Christmas-themed menu will also be available from mid-November while midweek corporate lunch bookings are welcome.