Sixth annual Silverstone Soccer confirmed

Last year's Silverstone Soccer.

The date has been announced for the sixth annual Silverstone Soccer charity event, in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular five-a-side footballer fundraiser, hosted by Northampton-based company Silverstone Leasing, will be held at Daventry Town Football Club on Sunday 22nd June.

The leading vehicle leasing firm has raised thousands of pounds for the hospice – it’s nominated charity partner - over the years through Silverstone Soccer and this year hopes to collect more than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year the tournament scored the support of football legends Michael Owen and Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, who sent video messages encouraging local people and businesses to get involved.

Last year’s Silverstone Soccer

Silverstone Soccer 2025 will see 12 businesses from across Northamptonshire compete for the much-coveted winners title, as well as plenty of family fun for spectators and sponsorship opportunities for any companies who don’t want to play.

Sponsorship packages cost just £300 and include your company logo on team matchday shirts, certificates and all event leaflets. The price also includes social media shout outs and a social media video about your business. On the day there will be professional photos featuring your brand captured throughout the event.

Entry for teams is open now, and cost £350 per team, with a personalised football-branded shirt included for each player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, there will also be Scott’s Soapy Suds charity car wash, kids bouncy castle, display cars and refreshments.

Organiser of the event and Silverstone Leasing team manager Ryan Bishop said: “This event has grown year after year, and in 2025, we’re making it bigger and better than ever! More teams, more fun, and most importantly, more support for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, an incredible charity that is so close to our hearts and does such vital work in our community.

“By supporting the Silverstone Soccer 2025 event, either by sponsoring or taking part, can be part of a community focussed, impactful event.

“Save the date, spread the word, and get ready for another unforgettable Silverstone Soccer! We can’t wait to see you there for a day of goals, good times, and giving back!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nina Gandy, corporate partnerships fundraiser at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: “We are looking forward to working with the Silverstone Leasing team as Silverstone Soccer returns for its sixth year!

“This fantastic event is great fun for local businesses as well as families too! I hope we will see both new and returning teams. Thanks also to Daventry Town Football Club for their continued support for the event.”