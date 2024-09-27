‘Singing Solicitor’ is back with charity single supporting Northants Mind on World Mental Health Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton’s ‘Singing Solicitor’ Kevin Rogers, chair of regional law firm Wilson Browne Solicitors, has launched his fourth charity single to raise much-needed funds for local mental health charity, Northamptonshire Mind. The single is a joint venture with local business growth specialist Ian Taylor and is a stripped-back cover of Kings of Leon’s 'Use Somebody' which will be part of a World Mental Health Day (WMHD) showcase at Silverstone Museum.

Taking place on WMHD, Thursday 10th October from 5:30pm, Kevin will be performing his single alongside performances from local business-folk-turned-musicians Velvet Engine (San-D Godoy-Messenger), Dean Jones, Wayne Jenkins, Ian Taylor, Sean Rose, and local broadcaster and long-time singing partner John Griff. Kevin is delighted to be joined by John and Wayne who have appeared on previous charity singles. The event is supported by Mannol UK, Wilson Browne Solicitors, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and Silverstone Museum who have provided an amazing venue including exclusive access to the museum after the event.

Hoping to smash his £5000 target, Kevin is inviting the community to buy tickets to the event by donating £5 or more to his Just Giving page.

Northamptonshire Mind is the county’s largest mental health charity, delivering nearly 3000 counselling sessions and over 12,000 emotional support interactions from 1st April 2023 – 31st March 2024. The charity is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year with a host of events and celebrations.

Kevin Rogers 'Singing Solicitor' aims to raise £5000 for Northamptonshire Mind

On choosing Northamptonshire Mind to fundraise for this year Kevin Rogers said:

“One of my partners at Wilson Browne, Vicki Pearce, has proudly served as a trustee for Northamptonshire Mind for over three years. When I heard of the anniversary year it all fell into place!”

Kevin describes music as ‘a release’ and uses it as a tool to proactively manage his mental health. Inspired by his late mum’s encouragement to share his music and to ‘let in some light’, Kevin has been using his musical talents along with others to raise thousands of pounds for local causes.

Sarah Hillier, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Mind, said:

“We are delighted that Kevin has chosen to support our charity this year. It’s especially impactful to see a male community leader putting mental health front and centre. We know that men are less likely to access psychological therapies than women and that three times as many men as women die by suicide, so Kevin’s single is an extremely important message.”

This year’s WMHD theme is ‘Prioritise Mental Health in The Workplace’, and Kevin, who is passionate about his work, recognises the need for work-life balance.

Kevin offers this advice: “I tell myself that a routine that involves ‘me time’ – including exercise and music – as well as family time, and time for work is essential. If you let one take over and neglect the others, cracks appear. You can shift the balance when needed, but don’t be away from any one thing for too long.”

The charity single showcase at Silverstone Museum is one of a number of events that Northamptonshire Mind will be involved with on WMHD, including an event from 10:00am – 12:00pm at Delapré Abbey, ‘Workplace Wellbeing Northamptonshire’, with talks from members of the local Public Health team, Dr David Smart and Lord Layard of Action for Happiness.

At ‘Workplace Wellbeing Northamptonshire’, local businesses can find out more about Northants Working Minds, a partnership between Northamptonshire Mind and Minderful to create positive workplace cultures that promote mental health and wellbeing. Nick Prior of Minderful will be speaking alongside Sarah Hillier, CEO of Northamptonshire Mind.

“There are some fantastic events happening on WMHD and we’re really looking forward to speaking to people across Northamptonshire about the work we do all year to support the mental health of the county.

“We’re especially excited to see Kevin’s performance and are really grateful to Kevin and everyone who has supported us in our 60th year.”

The official single is available to buy or stream from Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music. Ask your streaming service for ‘Use Somebody by Kevin Rogers’.

To fundraise for Northamptonshire Mind, join their Big 60 Fundraiser Northamptonshire Mind's Big 60 Fundraiser - JustGiving.

To book your space at ‘Workplace Wellbeing Northamptonshire’ taking place at Delapré Abbey Workplace Wellbeing Northamptonshire Tickets, Thu 10 Oct 2024 at 10:00 | Eventbrite.

Visit Northamptonshire Mind’s website for more information and for mental health support Northamptonshire Mind | Mental Health Support.