Singing sensation supports Cynthia Spencer

Billy Lockett

The Voice vocalist Billy Lockett has pledged his support to a Northampton-based hospice, after encouraging fans to donate when buying tickets to his hometown shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northamptonian singing sensation has released tickets for two 2025 Christmas shows.

Fans who bought tickets for the Picturedrome performances next December were also given the option to donate to Cynthia Spencer Hospice at the checkout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation amount defaulted to £2 per transaction on the ticket platform, however purchasers were offered the chance to give more, or not at all, should they wish.

One of the shows is already nearly sold out.

Billy said: “Cynthia Spencer has been a charity I’ve experienced the benefits of for a long time. They looked after both my aunty and dad before they passed away. The work and support they gave us as a family during such a difficult time has, and always will have, a special place in my heart.”

Community and Events Fundraiser Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice Michelle Morris said: “We are so thrilled to have the support of the hugely talented artist Billy Lockett. It is wonderful that he has chosen Cynthia Spencer Hospice to benefit from his hometown shows and we are very grateful.

“We wish Billy the very best of luck for his shows in Northampton and have no doubt he will be warmly welcomed home.”

To find out more about how you can help support Cynthia Spencer Hospice, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk//how-you-can-help-us/