Silverstone Festival celebrates 75 years of F1 by supporting Sir Jackie Stewart's Race Against Dementia

Sir Jackie Stewart - the oldest living F1 World Champion

Three-time World Champion turns 86 today!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer’s Silverstone Festival (22–24 August), which is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, has confirmed Race Against Dementia as its Official Charity Partner.

The charity was founded in 2016 by Sir Jackie Stewart OBE, the oldest living Formula 1 World Champion, who celebrates his 86th birthday today (11 June).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Jackie launched the charity following his wife Helen’s diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia. Alarmed by the lack of a cure, he believes the pace, precision, innovation, and lateral thinking of Formula 1 can help accelerate breakthroughs in dementia research. The charity funds pioneering scientists from around the world, bringing a Formula 1 mindset to dementia research – with significant breakthroughs already being found.

Funds raised at the Festival will help fast-track the search for preventative treatments and a cure for a disease that devastates countless families. More than 55 million people around the world are living with dementia and, unless a cure is found, one in three people born today will die with dementia.

“I am extremely grateful to Silverstone for supporting Race Against Dementia at the Festival this year,” said Stewart. “Helen would be truly proud of what we’re doing to challenge her illness – and the broader challenge dementia presents to society. We’ve already made exciting breakthroughs, and I believe more are just around the corner if we continue accelerating our ground-breaking research in the race for a cure. A big ‘thank you’ to Silverstone and its passionate supporters.”

Stewart won the World Championship three times – in 1969, 1971, and 1973 –and the Tyrrell 006, the car in which he claimed his third title, will be on prominent display as part of The World Champions Collection at the Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating 75 years of Formula 1 at the very circuit where the championship began in 1950, The World Champions Collection will feature cars raced by all 34 title winners to date – from the Alfa Romeo 158 driven by Giuseppe ‘Nino’ Farina to claim the inaugural crown, to the Red Bull Racing-Honda that powered Max Verstappen to the first of his four titles in 2021.

“This is a very special year for Formula 1 and Silverstone, and we’re proud to support a cause so close to Sir Jackie’s heart,” said Nick Wigley, Event Director. “It’s hard to imagine a more fitting charity to support as we honour 75 years of F1. Sir Jackie is not only a true racing legend, but also – like so many – someone who knows first-hand the heartbreak dementia causes and the urgent need for a cure.”

Silverstone Festival has supported Race Against Dementia before, notably in 2019 when funds raised by Alzheimer’s Research UK were ringfenced to support Race Against Dementia fellowships, and Stewart marked the 50th anniversary of his first British Grand Prix win in 1969. Celebrating that golden milestone, the ever-popular Flying Scot was reunited with his victorious Matra-Ford for some memorable laps of the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

With the Tyrrell 006 joining The World Champions Collection this year, the Festival will raise vital funds through a range of initiatives – including Friday evening’s Fun Run which is a full lap of the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit open to participants aged 10 and older. A £10 donation to Race Against Dementia secures entry, with online sign-ups opening in July and on-the-day registration available at the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Festival tickets provide access to both racing paddocks, open trackside grandstands, and an incredible line-up of family-friendly attractions. Highlights include live music from Natasha Bedingfield, Craig David presents TS5, and Ministry of Sound Classical in 2025 – along with traditional funfair rides, stunt shows, and much more.

Further details and full ticket information are available on the Silverstone Festival website.

For more information or to support Race Against Dementia, please visit the charity’s website here