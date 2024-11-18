Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A plan to improve air quality across West Northants, which has been shaped with the help of local residents, businesses and stakeholders, takes an important step forward, following approval by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) resubmitted the Air Quality Action Plan (AQAP) earlier this year following feedback from DEFRA and a public consultation that saw over 1,000 responses to help model the approach.

The Council monitors the air quality across West Northants which shows a continuing improving position. We have produced the AQAP which identifies a series of measures to reduce pollution and support ongoing improvement in most areas of West Northants as we seek to support the health and wellbeing of residents.

WNC will now progress a range of actions including carrying out research into domestic fuel burning habits, as there is little local research available on the health and environmental impacts that solid fuel burners may create.

Steps are being taken to improve the air quality in West Northants.

We have bid for and been granted government funding which will go towards improving public awareness of the risks of air pollution in relation to the type of fuel and how and where burners are used.

This comes as WNC is set to drive forward a strategy to improve electric vehicle infrastructure for the area, subject to Cabinet approval on 19 November. The strategy sets out how the Council will support the roll-out of charging infrastructure and help to address the climate challenge and reduce transport emissions, which remains our biggest pollutant.

WNC monitors air quality in several locations across the area in line with current national guidance and the Annual Status Report detailing the air quality for West Northants has recently been approved by DEFRA and has been added to the Council’s air quality webpages: ( www.westnorthants.gov.uk/environmental-health/air-quality).

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “It is great news that the AQAP has been approved by DEFRA and we can continue to move forward with our efforts to reduce pollution across the area to make our environment cleaner and healthier for local communities.

“Although levels across West Northants generally fall within Government limits, we know there is more work to be done and I would like to thank those who took part in the consultation that helped shape the plan and confirm that we are committed to improving the air quality in our area.”

The AQAP can be viewed on our recently refreshed air quality webpages ( www.westnorthants.gov.uk/environmental-health/air-quality). We will continue to keep residents and stakeholders updated on the work we are doing to monitor and manage air quality with the support of our partners and the community.