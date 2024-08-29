Siblings run Northampton Half Marathon to raise funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local siblings Scott Norville and Gemma (Norville) Coombes are gearing up to participate in this year’s Northampton Half Marathon, part of the Amazing Northampton Run. For Scott and Gemma, this race is more than a personal challenge; it’s a mission to raise vital funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, a cornerstone of the Northampton community that provides essential palliative care to those with life-limiting illnesses.

The Amazing Northampton Run, a highlight of the town’s annual events, will take place on Sunday, September 15th. The half-marathon draws participants from all walks of life. The race offers runners the chance to traverse Northampton’s historic streets and scenic routes, passing landmarks such as Delapré Abbey and the Guildhall. For Scott and Gemma, however, this race represents more than just a physical challenge; it’s an opportunity to make a real difference in their community.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice has been a cornerstone of Northampton for decades, providing specialist palliative care to individuals with life-limiting illnesses. The hospice's holistic approach ensures that patients receive expert medical care and emotional, spiritual, and social support. This comprehensive care extends to patients' families, offering a lifeline during some of life’s most challenging moments.

Scott Norville & Gemma Coombes

The Norville siblings' decision to raise funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice was personal. "We’ve seen firsthand the incredible work the hospice does, not just for patients but for their families as well," Scott said. Running the Northampton Half Marathon is our way of giving back to an organisation that has given so much to our community."

Gemma echoed her brother’s sentiments, adding, "Every step we take in this race is dedicated to the amazing staff and volunteers at Cynthia Spencer. Their compassion and care make a world of difference, and we want to ensure they can continue their vital work."

The local community has already begun rallying around Scott and Gemma’s fundraising efforts, with donations pouring in from friends, family, and neighbours. The siblings have set an ambitious fundraising goal, and thanks to the overwhelming support they've received, they are well on their way to reaching it.

Scott and Gemma’s participation in the Northampton Half Marathon is a shining example of how local residents can make a big impact through small, determined efforts. Their journey has inspired many in the town to get involved, whether by donating to their cause or by simply cheering them on from the sidelines on race day.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice relies heavily on donations and community support to fund its operations. Events like the Northampton Half Marathon, combined with the efforts of dedicated fundraisers like Scott and Gemma Norville, play a crucial role in ensuring that the hospice can continue providing essential services to those in need.

The Amazing Northampton Run celebrates athleticism and is a testament to the power of community spirit. Scott and Gemma’s participation reminds us of the good that can be achieved when people come together for a common cause.

Residents of Northampton and beyond are encouraged to support Scott and Gemma as they take on the Northampton Half Marathon. Donations can be made through their dedicated fundraising page, and every contribution will go directly to supporting the life-changing work of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

For more information on how to donate, visit Our Just Giving Page